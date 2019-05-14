THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Quite often, Dabo Swinney is asked how he built Clemson football from a pretty good program to an exceedingly great one.

About 100 percent of the time, Swinney says this was built from the inside out. As in, acquiring a bunch of grown men on the defensive line who could create a new line of scrimmage and make life uncomfortable for everyone the Tigers played.

There's a lot of truth in that. But there's also truth in the notion that what's happened outside at wide receiver is also a major part of the foundation.

Not that this is a news flash. The spectacle put forth by Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins in last season's playoff reverberates still.