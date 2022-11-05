During August camp, Thomas suffered a fracture in his foot that required surgery. He missed five games before returning against Boston College.

Thomas had two sacks that night against the Eagles in just six snaps. He played 32 snaps in the win at Florida State before dropping to 14 snaps in the last game against Syracuse.

Dabo Swinney said earlier this week that Thomas was still trying to fight through the pain of returning post-surgery. This was before Thomas suffered the setback in practice.

"They wouldn't have let him go play if the healing wasn't where he could play, but there was going to be a little bit of pain involved," Swinney said. "That's just getting better and better and better. So you'll see him ramp it up over this month. I've got high expectations for him in November. And we're going to need him down the stretch here. ... He's in the best spot that he's been as far as how he actually feels, and his ability to do what he wants to do."

Clemson's defensive line faces a stern physical challenge against Notre Dame's big offensive line and personnel groupings featuring multiple tight ends.

Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry lead the way at defensive end as starters. Justin Mascoll is the first guy off the bench, and Kevin Swint likely is more involved now after playing just two snaps over the past two games.

