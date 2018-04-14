THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel Clemson has dipped back into a pocket of western North Carolina it considers home recruiting territory for its latest commitment. Shelby (N.C.) Crest safety Lannden Zanders announced his pledge to the Tigers on Saturday in conjunction with his visit for their spring game.

Zanders (6-1, 195), accompanied by a large contingency of family and friends today for his declaration, picked Clemson over Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Missouri and others. Clemson stepped out to give Zanders his highest profile offer in late February and held the cards since, as the Tigers represented his dream offer. This marks his third visit in over a month, as he traveled to Tennessee last weekend to give the Vols a final look before shutting down his recruitment. Safety represented a big need for Clemson’s class after going two cycles without signing a prospect at the position. The Tigers now have two in this class, with Zanders joining Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton four-star Joseph Charleston.

Clemson has fared well in this area of North Carolina in recent years, nabbing former teammate Justin Foster last year as well as Carlos Watkins earlier this decade. Zanders becomes the fourth prospect to commit to the Tigers over the last 24 hours, joining four-star quarterback Taisun Phommachanh of Avon (CT), four-star receiver Frank Ladson of Miami (Fla.) and three-star linebacker Bryton Constantin of Baton Rouge, La. Constantin is expected to be bumped to four stars by Rivals.com in the coming weeks. Clemson also has commitments from wide receiver Brannon Spector of Calhoun (Ga.), Bradenton (Fla.) kicker Aidan Swanson, linebackerBryton Constantin of Baton Rouge (La.) and Riverdale (Ga.) tight end Jaelyn Lay. Tigerillustrated.com will have much more on Zanders and Clemson's big recruiting weekend in our Monday Insider.

