5-STAR ALEXANDER TO CLEMSON

He spent Tuesday on campus after arriving Monday night in advance of the visit.

Alabama redshirt sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Alexander has committed to the Tigers, Tigerillustrated.com has confirmed.

Clemson has closed the deal on its second high-profile transfer portal acquisition of the offseason.

Alexander (6-2, 249) picked Clemson over Auburn, Ole Miss and Oklahoma among others.

Auburn served as the strongest threat, though, and played host to Alexander on Saturday -- one day after he had entered the portal.

Alexander wanted to get to Clemson, though, before rendering a verdict. And the Tigers may well have been the favorite, period, when Alexander made the move to transfer.

He was a 2022 five-star at Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson for whom Clemson finished runner-up, and barely.

A teammate of current Tigers defensive line standout Peter Woods, Alexander took an official visit in June 2021 and had trended toward Clemson before abruptly swinging to Alabama the next month, right before his commitment announcement.

Clemson pursued him as an undersized defensive end.

Nick Saban tried him at inside linebacker before moving him outside at the start of his redshirt freshman season.

He appeared in every game that year, albeit mostly on special teams, and registered three total tackles.

Kalen Deboer moved Alexander back inside, and Alexander drew few snaps on defense again this past season until getting some action in the Tide's bowl loss to Michigan.

Clemson is in need of additional linebacker options beyond fixtures Sammy Brown and Wade Woodaz.

Alexander has been courted as an inside linebacker who could be used as an edge-rusher in passing situations.