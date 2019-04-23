Bresee considered nearly three-dozen offers, including full rides from Oklahoma, Notre Dame, USC, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, LSU and a host of others. At one point or another during Bresee's recruitment, the Buckeyes, Nittany Lions and Bulldogs were all considered strong contenders, but the Tigers began to build momentum before the close of the 2018 calendar year. By the end of Bresee's January elite junior day trip to Clemson, the needle pointed strongly in the Tigers' favor. Bresee, billed as the top-rated football recruit in the state of Maryland by Rivals.com and the No. 1 strongside end prospect in the nation, is currently rated sixth nationally overall regardless of position. The Rivals Camp Series MVP could move up in the Rivals100 later this spring. Said Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell: “It’s been interesting where Clemson has been getting their guys. Clelin Ferrell is from Virginia, Christian Wilkins is from Connecticut, Austin Bryant from Georgia and Dexter Lawrence from North Carolina. They’ve done a really good job recruiting nationally. Xavier Thomas is an in-state kid but Bresee is just another five-star kid from out-of-state that Clemson just took the lead for and never looked back. It’s just the way Dabo Swinney is recruiting."

Bresee marks the second five-star pledge for the Tigers this month, joining Jacksonville (Fla.) defensive back Fred Davis. The Tigers are also either leading or running within the top two for numerous other five-star prospects who are expected to reveal their decisions over the spring and summer months. Clemson entered the day with the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to Rivals.com, just behind Alabama and LSU respectively. ACC brethren North Carolina and Florida State are currently ranked No. 8 and No. 11 respectively. Clemson now boasts 12 public verbal commitments for the class of 2020. 11 of those 12 pledges are rated at least four stars. In addition, states represented in the Tigers' 2020 class include South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, Kentucky, Washington (D.C.), Tennessee and Texas.