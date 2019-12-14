Tigerillustrated.com projected Simpson to the Tigers earlier this evening.

Five-star prospect and weekend Clemson official visitor Trenton Simpson of Charlotte (N.C.) has committed to Clemson.

Simpson is the nation's No. 2 outside linebacker recruit according to Rivals.com.

He decommitted from Auburn this fall and was believed headed to UNC until Clemson intervened.

The Tigers were the offer he coveted, as he told TigerIllustrated.com as far back as last spring that Clemson was the one he was waiting on.

Clemson drew his first unofficial visit after decommitting, and he attended its ACC Championship victory against Virginia last weekend in his hometown as a spectator.

Simpson gives Clemson 22 commitments, including its sixth five-star.

Tight ends coach Danny Pearman served as the area recruiter, with defensive coordinator Brent Venables also playing a significant role in the recruitment.

With Simpson's decision Saturday evening, Clemson now owns the nation's No. 1-ranked recruiting class, according to Rivals.com.

The Tigers are not yet done with this class, as Tigerillustrated.com expects more commitments to fall in the coming days.

