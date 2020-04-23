Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell became the second Tiger taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night. Terrell came off the board with the 16th pick overall by way of the Atlanta Falcons. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Terrell becomes the 59th Clemson player to be selected in the draft in the Dabo Swinney Era.

A.J. Terrell was rated as the nation's No. 2 cornerback recruit out of high school by Rivals.com. (Getty)

The Atlanta (Ga.) native followed former Tiger (LB) Isaiah Simmons who was selected earlier. Simmons came off the board at No. 8 by way of the Arizona Cardinals. Terrell, who bypassed his senior year of eligibility to enter the draft, came to Clemson in 2017 as a five-star prospect, according to Rivals.com. The Westlake High product was billed second nationally among cornerback prospects, 13th nationally overall regardless of position and second overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia.