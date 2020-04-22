For registered users not currently subscribed, sign up HERE to get the FREE TRIAL membership.

Sign up HERE to take advantage of this limited-time offer and get access immediately!

Tigerillustrated.com is offering a FREE TRIAL membership and unlimited access to our content until June 1.

Dabo Swinney's extraordinary ability to lift a football program is known to everyone who even casually follows the sport.

But what about his gift, equally extraordinary, of lifting the spirits of those who are going through periods of struggle?

These to-date unpublicized gestures -- random acts of Dabo, if you will -- are very much worthy of being documented in a more official, complete form.

So Tigerillustrated.com reached out to a number of people who have shared their own behind-the-scenes stories with us.

ALSO SEE: LETTERS FROM DABO - Part 1 | LETTERS FROM DABO - Part 2 | LETTERS FROM DABO - Part 3 | LETTERS FROM DABO - Part 4 | LETTERS FROM DABO - Part 5 | LETTERS FROM DABO - Part 6 | LETTERS FROM DABO - Part 7 | LETTERS FROM DABO - Part 8 | LETTERS FROM DABO - Part 9 | LETTERS FROM DABO - Part 10

Here is Part 11

Brock Chappelear's birthday was coming up in August, and his parents kept asking him what he wanted.

And he kept telling them he wanted to go to Dabo Swinney's office to hang out.

"Brock," his mother Lori told him. "I can't make that happen."

Brock, then in middle school, persisted.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

His mother decided to at least give it a try. She found an e-mail address for Swinney's secretary and composed a message.

The gist:

Hey coach. This is just a mama. I know you're busy. My son, who has Down Syndrome, has a birthday coming up. And all he wants is to come to your office.