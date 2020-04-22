LETTERS FROM DABO - Part 11
Dabo Swinney's extraordinary ability to lift a football program is known to everyone who even casually follows the sport.
But what about his gift, equally extraordinary, of lifting the spirits of those who are going through periods of struggle?
These to-date unpublicized gestures -- random acts of Dabo, if you will -- are very much worthy of being documented in a more official, complete form.
So Tigerillustrated.com reached out to a number of people who have shared their own behind-the-scenes stories with us.
Here is Part 11
Brock Chappelear's birthday was coming up in August, and his parents kept asking him what he wanted.
And he kept telling them he wanted to go to Dabo Swinney's office to hang out.
"Brock," his mother Lori told him. "I can't make that happen."
Brock, then in middle school, persisted.
His mother decided to at least give it a try. She found an e-mail address for Swinney's secretary and composed a message.
The gist:
Hey coach. This is just a mama. I know you're busy. My son, who has Down Syndrome, has a birthday coming up. And all he wants is to come to your office.
A couple days later, Lori opened a response from Swinney's secretary and her eyes widened.
Swinney was touched by the request, so much that he went home and told his wife Kathleen. They set up a visit for later in the week.
When Lori and Brock arrived at the football offices at Memorial Stadium, Don Munson was waiting to give them a tour of the facilities.
