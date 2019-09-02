THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

No. 11 Texas A&M will be without its most experienced player in the secondary when it faces No. 1-ranked Clemson Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.

ALSO SEE: Monday Clemson Football Nuggets | Monday Recruiting Insider | Our early look at Clemson - Texas A&M | Clemson's 2020 verbal commitments

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that starting cornerback Debione Renfro would be suspended for the Clemson game. Renfro, a junior, entered the season with 22 career starts.