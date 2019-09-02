A&M's top defensive back suspended for Clemson game
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
No. 11 Texas A&M will be without its most experienced player in the secondary when it faces No. 1-ranked Clemson Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.
ALSO SEE: Monday Clemson Football Nuggets | Monday Recruiting Insider | Our early look at Clemson - Texas A&M | Clemson's 2020 verbal commitments
Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that starting cornerback Debione Renfro would be suspended for the Clemson game. Renfro, a junior, entered the season with 22 career starts.
Fisher said the suspension, which took effect prior to the Aggies' season opener versus Texas State last week due to a violation of team rules, would last "one more game."
The two teams square off in Death Valley at 3:30 pm Saturday. The game will be televised by ABC.
Clemson is an 18-19-point favorite.
Game-week DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel at the Tiger Fan Shop HERE!