News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 14:55:19 -0500') }} football Edit

A&M's top defensive back suspended for Clemson game

Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

No. 11 Texas A&M will be without its most experienced player in the secondary when it faces No. 1-ranked Clemson Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.

ALSO SEE: Monday Clemson Football Nuggets | Monday Recruiting Insider | Our early look at Clemson - Texas A&M | Clemson's 2020 verbal commitments

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that starting cornerback Debione Renfro would be suspended for the Clemson game. Renfro, a junior, entered the season with 22 career starts.

Tgvsav8zhjs5svn3qtcc
Pearland (TX) native Debione Renfro is not only Texas A&M's top cornerback, but also the Aggies' most experienced defensive back. (Getty)

Fisher said the suspension, which took effect prior to the Aggies' season opener versus Texas State last week due to a violation of team rules, would last "one more game."

The two teams square off in Death Valley at 3:30 pm Saturday. The game will be televised by ABC.

Clemson is an 18-19-point favorite.

Game-week DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel at the Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Cedvwt4h76n4wmjgmpuy
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}