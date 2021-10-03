A season unlike any other

CLEMSON | For years it's been common, in the midst of all the accolades and high rankings, for Dabo Swinney to do the aw-shucks thing and say Clemson probably belongs on the Rest of Y'all Bus. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! Events inside and outside of Death Valley on Oct. 2 reinforced the stark reality that his 2021 team might have to fight like mad just to get a seat on that vehicle. We don't say that to be negative or pessimistic. We're just being real in the same way that Swinney has been real in recent weeks as he's projected few illusions about the task ahead for an offense that faces a perfect storm of hurdles. ALSO SEE: The Day After | Never easy | Friday Arch Manning Update | Late-week Recruiting Insider | Clemson's verbal commitments Earlier in the day, Clemson fans were presented a sobering reminder of what it looks like when truly great teams establish some separation.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is shown here at 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning getting in additional practice time in an empty Death Valley. (Adam Hagy - US Presswire)

Commencing at noon, Georgia completely dismantled Arkansas' September joy ride. Commencing at 3:30, Alabama made a mockery of the supposed mortality exposed in a narrow win at Florida two weeks before. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide exerted their superiority in a ruthless fashion that used to be synonymous with Clemson's place in that rare air atop the college football mountain. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Beyond that is a whole mess of parity from which we have no idea what will unfold. Clemson is 3-2 with a week off, and this is certainly not where anyone expected the Tigers to be. Since losing at Syracuse in 2017, Clemson had won 17 consecutive games against teams from the ACC Atlantic Division with an average margin of victory of 32 points. Now the Tigers have scored 14 regulation points in a loss at N.C. State and 19 points in 60 minutes against Boston College. David Hale of ESPN.com culled this stat: Since Swinney's first full season in 2009, Clemson has never scored fewer than 96 points in regulation through its first four FBS games. This year the Tigers have mustered 50. During Clemson's six-year rampage through the ACC, the Tigers have outscored their conference opposition by the following averages: 2020: 25.2 2019: 36.8 2018: 35.3 2017: 16.8 2016: 18.1 2015: 17.8 In three ACC games this year, the Tigers are plus-6 in the scoring column at 54 for and 48 against. Some folks out there are free to go ahead and pronounce this season an abject failure, to view this as less one down year and more the dramatic fall of the Clemson empire. To say "check please" on this reality check. That seems rather absurd given the equity this head coach has built up, not just in the form of two national championships but also in the form of the fighting spirit we saw Saturday night. Have there been some head-scratching sights thus far? No doubt. We still can't wrap our minds around the decision to go with speed option on that third down when there's seeming reluctance for the quarterback to have options on other styles of run. When ESPN's color analyst said it was a bad look for Clemson's offense to fail to come up with a way to get that final first down later, how can you argue? This has been a bit of a trend in recent years in those types of situations. There is oh, so much for this team to work on and correct between now and the Friday-night visit to Syracuse. Coaches included. But it doesn't feel fair to point out the troubling developments while ignoring the uplifting ones.