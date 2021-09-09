Additional Details On Joseph
Miami (Fla.) Edison junior four-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph will announce his college choice Friday in a 2 p.m. ceremony.
Joseph camped to earn offers from Clemson and Alabama this summer to go along with offers from Florida State, Florida, Texas A&M, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, South Carolina and others.
He returned to FSU for a visit in late July before setting his decision date last month.
Tigerillustrated.com projected Joseph to Clemson in the immediate aftermath.
Clemson, Florida, FSU and Texas A&M are his stated finalists.
In this feature, we examine Joseph's impact should the Tigers be the stated selection.
