Florence (S.C.) South Florence four-star defensive tackle Amare Adams announced his commitment to Clemson on Sunday. Adams had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Fresh off winning the rivalry game in the season finale, Clemson has scored the Palmetto State's top junior prospect, too.

Adams (6-4, 285), ranked No. 63 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Florida State.

Several of those suitors had traction.

But the notable victory comes over South Carolina, which had been viewed as the frontrunner from the get-go.

Lead recruiter Nick Eason made a strong impression early and kept Clemson in contention.

Adams spent a day hanging out on campus during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, then got Adams to return for its game against FSU in September.

He was then on hand as Clemson's defensive line dominated through the Tigers' 16-7 victory in Columbia a week ago.

Adams promptly set his decision date two nights later.

On Tuesday, TigerIllustrated.com summarily conveyed that Clemson was more in contention than the industry and outside world perceived. We then issued our projection for Adams to Clemson on Saturday morning.

Eason and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin attended South Florence's dramatic 34-32 defeat Saturday afternoon in the 4A state championship in Orangeburg.

Adams sported Clemson gloves during the contest.