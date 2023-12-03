Amare Adams, Palmetto State's top recruit, commits to Clemson
Fresh off winning the rivalry game in the season finale, Clemson has scored the Palmetto State's top junior prospect, too.
ALSO SEE: The inner workings of Clemson's firings and coaching search | Sunday Coaching Search Nuggets | Saturday Night Clemson Coaching Search Nuggets
Florence (S.C.) South Florence four-star defensive tackle Amare Adams announced his commitment to Clemson on Sunday. Adams had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Adams (6-4, 285), ranked No. 63 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Florida State.
Several of those suitors had traction.
But the notable victory comes over South Carolina, which had been viewed as the frontrunner from the get-go.
NCAA & CLEMSON TRANSFER PORTAL DATABASE & TRACKER
Lead recruiter Nick Eason made a strong impression early and kept Clemson in contention.
Adams spent a day hanging out on campus during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, then got Adams to return for its game against FSU in September.
He was then on hand as Clemson's defensive line dominated through the Tigers' 16-7 victory in Columbia a week ago.
Adams promptly set his decision date two nights later.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
On Tuesday, TigerIllustrated.com summarily conveyed that Clemson was more in contention than the industry and outside world perceived. We then issued our projection for Adams to Clemson on Saturday morning.
Eason and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin attended South Florence's dramatic 34-32 defeat Saturday afternoon in the 4A state championship in Orangeburg.
Adams sported Clemson gloves during the contest.
It was another banner recruiting triumph for Eason, running his tally to a five-star and five four-star defensive tackles since his arrival from Auburn in January of 2022.
Adams now gives the Tigers six commitments for the 2025 recruiting class, joining Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian four-star running back Gideon Davidson, Lawrence (Mass.) four-star quarterback Blake Hebert, Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom receiver Carleton "Juju" Preston, Savannah (Ga.) Christian Prep tight end Logan Brooking and Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian offensive lineman Easton Ware.
Clemson would also claim the No. 1-ranked prospect in the state for the second time in five years, the first since cornerback Jeadyn Lukus in 2022.
Stay tuned to Tigerillustrated.com for more details on how Adams' commitment came about in our Monday Insider.
****************************************
For a very limited time, get 50% OFF year one of your subscription at Tigerillustrated.com!
Simply go HERE to sign up for your discounted subscription!
Also makes for a fantastic gift idea!
Offer expires at midnight.
PROMO CODE: CLEMCOACHES