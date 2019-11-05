News More News
Clemson debuts at No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

The defending National Champion Clemson Tigers (9-0, 6-0) debuted at No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night. The playoff selection committee tabbed Ohio State as the nation's top team, followed by LSU, Alabama and Penn State respectively.

CFP's TOP 10 (in order)

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Alabama

4. Penn State

5. Clemson

6. Georgia

7. Oregon

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Florida

Tonight was the first of six rankings releases from the playoff selection committee before the four national semifinalists are locked in.

The rest of the top 25 teams are below ...

Dabo Swinney is looking for his fifth consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoffs and third national championship in the last four years.
11. Auburn

12. Baylor

13. Wisconsin

14. Michigan

15. Notre Dame

16. Kansas State

17. Minnesota

18. Iowa

19. Wake Forest

20. Cincinnati

21. Memphis

22. Boise State

23. Oklahoma State

24. Navy

25. SMU

Clemson has three regular season games remaining - N.C. State (4-4, 1-3) this weekend in Raleigh (N.C.), No. 22 Wake Forest (7-1, 3-1) in Death Valley on November 16 and rival South Carolina (4-5, 3-4 SEC) in Columbia on November 30.

This year's College Football Playoff Selection Committee is comprised of Rob Mullens, Gary Barta, Paola Boivin, Joe Castiglione, Frank Beamer, Ray Odierno, R.C. Slocum, Ken Hatfield, Christopher Howard, Todd Stansbury, Terry Mohajir, Ronnie Lott and Scott Stricklin.

{{ article.author_name }}