The defending National Champion Clemson Tigers (9-0, 6-0) debuted at No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night. The playoff selection committee tabbed Ohio State as the nation's top team, followed by LSU, Alabama and Penn State respectively.

CFP's TOP 10 (in order)

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Alabama

4. Penn State

5. Clemson

6. Georgia

7. Oregon



8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Florida

Tonight was the first of six rankings releases from the playoff selection committee before the four national semifinalists are locked in.

