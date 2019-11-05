Clemson debuts at No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings
The defending National Champion Clemson Tigers (9-0, 6-0) debuted at No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night. The playoff selection committee tabbed Ohio State as the nation's top team, followed by LSU, Alabama and Penn State respectively.
CFP's TOP 10 (in order)
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Alabama
4. Penn State
5. Clemson
6. Georgia
7. Oregon
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Florida
Tonight was the first of six rankings releases from the playoff selection committee before the four national semifinalists are locked in.
The rest of the top 25 teams are below ...
11. Auburn
12. Baylor
13. Wisconsin
14. Michigan
15. Notre Dame
16. Kansas State
17. Minnesota
18. Iowa
19. Wake Forest
20. Cincinnati
21. Memphis
22. Boise State
23. Oklahoma State
24. Navy
25. SMU
Clemson has three regular season games remaining - N.C. State (4-4, 1-3) this weekend in Raleigh (N.C.), No. 22 Wake Forest (7-1, 3-1) in Death Valley on November 16 and rival South Carolina (4-5, 3-4 SEC) in Columbia on November 30.
This year's College Football Playoff Selection Committee is comprised of Rob Mullens, Gary Barta, Paola Boivin, Joe Castiglione, Frank Beamer, Ray Odierno, R.C. Slocum, Ken Hatfield, Christopher Howard, Todd Stansbury, Terry Mohajir, Ronnie Lott and Scott Stricklin.
