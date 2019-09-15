Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is shown here Saturday in the Carrier Dome during pregame warm-ups. (Getty)

"Defensively they set the tone, did an awesome job. They dominated up front. Great job on third and fourth down and red zone defense. We got eight sacks and 15 tackles for loss. So pleased with the positioning of our defense. We only gave up three big plays and those were very correctable. We probably could have had double-digit sacks. Just so proud of them. They're playing with a lot of confidence, effort and fundamentals. We're still a work-in-progress, but I like what I am seeing. The back seven guys are doing an awesome job. A lot of guys got a chance to play. We played about everybody we took defensively. "Offensively, explosive but we have to be more efficient at times. I'm proud of how we protected our quarterback. We only had five negative yards. It was good to see Amari Rodgers have a game like he had. 612 yards of total offense and again a lot, a lot that we are still leaving out there. There are plays to be made that we feel like we can make. We just weren't very good on third down and had some turnovers. Our receivers, a lot of yardage after the catch. I believe it was 180 yards after the catch. Four out of our five scoring drives were 70 yards or more. "As a team, the experience of going on the road is good for us. We are 3-0 in our first quarter. We're ahead of where we were this time a year ago. We've been challenged more, too. We're not a championship caliber team now, but I don't know anyone that is in September. I like how we are improving. "Injury-wise, we're in a good shape. Several guys are banged up but nothing major with anyone. Getting Amari back has been a huge shot in the arm for us." Q: The latest on Derion Kendrick's back? SWINNEY: "He'll be fine. It was acting up in the game, but he'll be fine." Q: What makes Brent Venables such a great coach? He has had to replace so many great players over the years but still keeps producing great defenses. SWINNEY: "He's great at what he does. He is passionate, relentless and loves to prepare. He's very detailed. He has a great staff around him. He's got good players. It all starts with recruiting. We've gone out and recruited good players. We have recruited well, evaluated well and developed well. When players have moved on, we have had others ready to step up and go. "You have years where you know everybody and then some years where there are a lot of new faces. We've got some new guys up front but they've been ready to go play. From a structure standpoint, how we use our personnel, getting them ready week in and week out, Brent is just so passionate, one of the most passionate I've ever been around regarding preparation." Q: Is there something that makes him such a good play-caller? A good schemer? SWINNEY: "Detailed. He loves to prepare and he has a great staff around him. It's not just him. It's all those coaches in that room and the support group in that room. Those guys do an awesome job. Coach Venables will take it from there. It's a great group working together. Coach V, his relentless passion and football knowledge help him attack what other people do best. He uses what we have the best way. He has been great at what he does for a long, long time. Every week it's a new canvas to paint on. He's like an artist who has a great vision for what he wants to do every week."

Dabo Swinney can own a 19-game winning streak with a victory over Charlotte next Saturday. (US Presswire)

Q: Anything specific from last night that you need to address? SWINNEY: "Oh sure. We jump off-sides. We got beat on a post-route one time. We had two or three times where we didn't fit it right and their quarterback got outside. There is so much that we can correct. Offensively, same thing. Explosive but inefficient. Too many three-and-outs. We were poor on third down. We just didn't make some plays consistently. Maybe it was making the right throw, penalties, finishing a block or finishing a play. "We've still been able to dominate and you think that's all good, but it's not all good because there is still a lot to improve on. I'm excited about our opportunity as a team if we will stay hungry about improving. Details, technique, fundamentals, efficiency, lots of football details that will help us." Q: Jackson Carman faced two formidable challenges over the last two weeks and has looked good. What is your assessment of his performance thus far? SWINNEY: "Exactly that. Man I am so proud of Jackson. He has done a heck of a job for us. He had one of the highest grades on the team this past week. We know more after these first three games that will help us as we get into the second quarter of our season. He has been a huge bright spot for us. Y'all heard me talk about him in camp. He is playing fast, physical, he's really smart and takes a lot of pride in his job. It is amazing how far he has come in a year. Buy-in, maturity, you name it. It's fun to see where he is. He's a heck of a guy who's off to a great start. "He's 340-something pounds. He's strong, physical and a big, athletic dude. Watch him in space and he can run. That's why he was the top guy in the country coming out of high school. Now he's got some functional strength. Mentally he's in a good spot, too. He's playing fast, free and confident and that leads to physicality." Q: In the limited snaps he was out there, Lannden Zanders seemed to stick out. Talk about him and your safety depth while also bringing along some freshmen. SWINNEY: "We have a bunch of dudes who are great players who will be rolling out of here next year with the exception of Nolan Turner. It's huge to get young guys an opportunity to get some experience. I'm excited about some of those young guys ... Ray Thornton, who we're trying to hold, Jayln Phillips, Joseph Charleston. Zanders is smooth and physical. When he hits you, you usually go down. It's good for them to have a veteran group to learn from. They're just getting better and better." Q: Last night Brent talked about Isaiah Simmons having an opportunity to leave for the draft last year. Is it safe to say he's one of the top players in the country now? SWINNEY: "He's definitely one of the best players in the country. He's a one-year starter. Sometimes these guys get drafted on potential and they're not very good players. The more you play, the better you have a chance to be. He was probably a second or third-round pick last year. He has a chance to be a very high pick if he can continue to perform and demonstrate the improvement he has made. Because he had a lot to improve on. He does a little too much from time to time, but we're also using him in a lot of ways, too. He's full speed all the time. I love his physicality and effort. He has grown as a man and a leader. He's special. Fun to watch him. No doubt."

Swinney is shown here Saturday night congratulating true freshman back Chez Mellusi following Mellusi's 57-yard touchdown run. (AP)