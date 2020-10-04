FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Hell hath no fury like a Clemson fan who sees Clemson criticized in the national media. Hell hath no fury like a Clemson fan on a message board who sees Clemson struggling through a game. We're generalizing here. Not all Clemson fans go nuts when someone on the outside dares to criticize Dabo Swinney or someone under him. And not all Clemson fans are pronouncing end times on social media when the Tigers show signs of mortality on the field. It's nonetheless a fascinating phenomenon, no? On one hand you circle the wagons in the face of daggers from afar; on the other you use even sharper daggers within when things aren't going as planned.

Dabo Swinney's team will face its stiffest challenge of the season to date next Saturday night. (Getty)

Don't misunderstand: The idea of this is not to "call out" various message-board posters who were none too happy during last night's sloppy victory over Virginia. There's nothing necessarily wrong with being overheated during an unanticipated moment of strife. There's absolutely nothing wrong with being frustrated and even dumbfounded with some of the things you saw last night. Fanatics are emotional by definition. Some of you were emotional last night. Sort of comes with the territory. The head coach himself was visibly frustrated in public, and likely visibly much more than that in private at halftime and after the game.

We're going to go out on a limb and say the staff's first order of business this week won't be to hand out lollipops for what happened in the 41-23 victory. No one is going to criticize the players and coaches more than the man in charge as they try to get their minds right for this week's visit from No. 7 Miami. So it's fine for people on the outside to issue some scrutiny and concern. Still, the tenor of the running commentary last night had a bit of an excessive, eat-their-own quality to it. A harsh, cynical discourse that made you double check to make sure this was the coach and program that has won two national titles in four years. One whose 32nd consecutive regular-season win, and 24th straight ACC victory, never seemed in serious peril. One whose players have represented themselves and their program in an exemplary, model fashion over the last several tumultuous months. Last night's events should not be totally mystifying. Clemson is coming off an open date (two if you count the scrimmage against The Citadel), and after that kind of layoff sometimes it's natural to be at less than peak precision and performance. Add to that the specter of this week's suddenly mammoth meeting with Miami. Add to that the fact that Virginia is a pretty good team.

Sunday afternoon No. 1 Clemson opened as a 15-point favorite over No. 7 Miami. (Getty)