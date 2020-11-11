TigerIllustrated - Aamir Simms Tabbed Preseason First-Team All-ACC

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Simms is coming off of a third-team All-ACC season in 2019-20. He averaged career-highs in points (13.0) and rebounds (7.2) per game last season, while also leading the Tigers in points, rebounds, assists (78) and blocks (23).

CLEMSON -- Senior Aamir Simms (Palmyra, Va./Blue Ridge School) was tabbed preseason first-team All-ACC on Wednesday by league media. Simms joins Marcquise Reed (2018) and Jaron Blossomgame (2016) as recent preseason All-ACC selections.

He notched six 20-point games last year, while shooting a career-best 47.4 percent from the floor and a career-high 40.0 percent from 3-point range. Simms earned ACC Player of the Week for his performance at North Carolina, leading the Tigers with 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals to help Clemson end its winless streak in Chapel Hill.

He followed that performance up with a career-high 25 points in a win over No. 3 Duke. Simms tallied one of his five double-doubles on the season with 10 boards against the Blue Devils.

