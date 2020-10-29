FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

No. 1-ranked Clemson (6-0, 5-0) will host Boston College (4-2, 3-2) on Saturday. The Tigers have won nine in a row from the Eagles.

ALSO SEE: Clemson's verbal commitments | Thursday Insider Notes | 4-star commitment for Clemson | Wednesday Update | Wednesday Insider Notes

In this update Tigerillustrated.com takes a closer look at Boston College's starting lineup and its contributors' star ratings as recruits out of high school.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Eagles' depth chart is littered with transfers. In addition, not listed below is starting left tackle Zion Johnson, a transfer from Davidson. Johnson did not have a profile from Rivals.com out of high school.