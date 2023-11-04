The Tigers rose from that scorched earth for a 31-23 victory over No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday, proving that there's still some fight and grit left in this program despite four losses.

Privately, the head coach basically told everyone in the building to put up or shut up -- or maybe shape up or ship out.

He was a lot harder on the Tigers from Clemson.

CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney was hard on Tyler from Spartanburg earlier this week.

Significantly wounded psychologically and physically after back-to-back losses at N.C. State and Miami, the Tigers returned home and held off the Irish to improve to 5-4.

A game over .500 in November has never felt so good in these parts.

Eight years ago, a Clemson program on the rise to elite status brought its own guts in the wind and rain.

A slight underdog Saturday, the Tigers had to bring their guts again on a brilliant, cloudless afternoon.

The defense rose to the challenge time and again late as Clemson's offense couldn't get out of its own way.

After forcing four consecutive Irish punts and snaring an interception, Wes Goodwin's group was put on the field yet again after a Phil Mafah fumble gave Notre Dame the ball at its own 22 with 1:47 left.

The Tigers forced a turnover on downs, and the celebration was basically on with 58 seconds left.

"They battled their asses off today," said Swinney, who sent out a patchwork offensive line and secondary amid an agonizing bout with injuries.

"We had 10 or 11 starters out. ... I know we're down and everybody's throwing dirt on us. But if Clemson is a stock, you better buy all you freaking can buy right now."

For so long this season, Clemson has put up impressive statistics but seen them devoured by a habit of self-impaling turnovers and other mistakes.

The Tigers had more of those moments in this one, most notably Mafah's lost fumble and an interception return off a dropped ball by Beaux Collins that set up a touchdown to start the second half.