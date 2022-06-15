BURLEY TO CLEMSON

Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Victor Burley announced his commitment Wednesday to the Tigers. Burley was projected to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com eight days ago .

Clemson's recruiting momentum has culminated in arguably its most competitive victory for this cycle to date.

Burley (6-4, 275), ranked No. 63 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over finalists UGA, Tennessee and Michigan State.

"They think more of the person than the football player -- that's what I like about them," Burley told Tigerillustrated.com earlier in the process.

Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and South Carolina rounded out his top schools listed released a month earlier.

Burley accounted for one of Clemson's opening offers last June, attending the Dabo Swinney Camp with his parents.

That trip left a strong impression on the Burley family, particularly the impact and mission P.A.W. Journey carries out in serving players.

We considered Clemson and UGA the frontrunners thereafter, although Burley gave several schools -- specifically Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina -- the time of day.

The complexion of his recruitment, though, changed in January once Clemson hired Nick Eason.

Eason had stood as Burley's lead recruiter for Auburn -- where the previous summer, the two had learned that they were second cousins.