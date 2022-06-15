BURLEY TO CLEMSON
Clemson's recruiting momentum has culminated in arguably its most competitive victory for this cycle to date.
Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Victor Burley announced his commitment Wednesday to the Tigers. Burley was projected to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com eight days ago.
Burley (6-4, 275), ranked No. 63 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over finalists UGA, Tennessee and Michigan State.
"They think more of the person than the football player -- that's what I like about them," Burley told Tigerillustrated.com earlier in the process.
Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and South Carolina rounded out his top schools listed released a month earlier.
Burley accounted for one of Clemson's opening offers last June, attending the Dabo Swinney Camp with his parents.
That trip left a strong impression on the Burley family, particularly the impact and mission P.A.W. Journey carries out in serving players.
We considered Clemson and UGA the frontrunners thereafter, although Burley gave several schools -- specifically Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina -- the time of day.
The complexion of his recruitment, though, changed in January once Clemson hired Nick Eason.
Eason had stood as Burley's lead recruiter for Auburn -- where the previous summer, the two had learned that they were second cousins.
Burley returned to Clemson for its January elite junior day, then notably gave the Tigers his final spring practice visit.
He would give Michigan State an official visit to start this month, but called his recruitment before last weekend's scheduled UGA official.
As we reported, Burley was back in Clemson instead, with his twin brother competing at this year's Swinney Camp.
Burley becomes the 11th member of Clemson's recruiting class, joining Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Atlanta (Ga.) St. Christopher four-star corner Branden Strozier, Warminster (Pa.) tight end Markus Dixon, Riverview (Fla.) Sumner four-star safety Kylen Webb, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star corner Avieon Terrell, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson, Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star lineman Ian Reed, Rockwall (Texas) four-star receiver Noble Johnson, Washington (D.C.) St. John's College four-star end David Ojiegbe and Naples (Fla.) tight end Olsen Henry.
Alpharetta (Ga.) four-star linebacker Dee Crayton is set to announce his college decision on Saturday. A week ago Tigerillustrated.com projected Crayton to Clemson.
With Burley's commitment, Clemson's recruiting class now moves up to No. 5 nationally according to Rivals.com.
