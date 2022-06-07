FOUR-STAR UPDATE
As long as they're still taking visits elsewhere, they aren't Clemson commitments -- nor will we issue projections.
An important distinction we made sure to reinforce in our Monday Insider.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news