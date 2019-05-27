Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (34-24) are in the NCAA Tournament again, as the 2019 field of 64 was announced shortly after 12 p.m. Monday.

The Tigers are headed to the Oxford Regional where they will square off against Illinois (36-19) on Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

The top half of the Oxford bracket includes of course Ole Miss (37-25), who will host Jacksonville State (37-21). The Rebels are the 12th overall seed in the tournament.