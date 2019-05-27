Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson heading to Oxford Regional
CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (34-24) are in the NCAA Tournament again, as the 2019 field of 64 was announced shortly after 12 p.m. Monday.
The Tigers are headed to the Oxford Regional where they will square off against Illinois (36-19) on Friday at 4 p.m. ET.
The top half of the Oxford bracket includes of course Ole Miss (37-25), who will host Jacksonville State (37-21). The Rebels are the 12th overall seed in the tournament.
This will be Clemson's 44th NCAA Tournament appearance, the program's 32nd in the last 33 years and 11th in a row.
The Tigers are coming off a 7-1 win over No. 7 Louisville in the ACC Tournament where pitcher Mat Clark carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning. The Tigers were 1-1 in the tourney while in Durham.
