Tigerillustrated.com

The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 30-21 overall and 13-13 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 38-14 overall and 15-11 in ACC play.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sam Hall's two-out single in the 10th inning scored Kyle Wilkie to break a 3-3 tie and lift Clemson to a 4-3 win over No. 16 NC State at Doak Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers scored two runs in the first inning, as Grayson Byrd extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a run-scoring double, then Chad Fairey laced a two-out, run-scoring single.

Will Wilson cut Clemson's lead in half in the third inning with a sacrifice fly.

Logan Davidson doubled the Tiger lead in the top of the seventh inning with a two-out, run-scoring single. The Wolfpack loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and plated two runs to tie the score 3-3.

With two outs and the bases empty in the 10th inning, Wilkie lined a double, Fairey reached on an infield single and Hall laced a single past Wilson at shortstop to score the go-ahead run.

Carson Spiers (2-4) pitched the final 3.0 innings to earn the win, while Kent Klyman (5-2) allowed the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

