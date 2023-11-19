Box score

CLEMSON -- Joseph Girard's 23 points were more than enough as Clemson (4-0) surged in the second half, taking down Boise State (2-1) 85-68 Sunday in Littlejohn Coliseum.

In the Asheville Championship, the Tigers were not strangers to tight finishes, doing just enough to win.

Sunday's blowout win told a different story.

Clemson traded baskets with Boise State early, with Chase Hunter scoring seven in the game's first four minutes.

The Broncos held a 13-12 lead with 13:42 left in the first half, a lead that slipped further away as the afternoon continued.

The Tigers led as much as nine, though unable to hold a grasp on any significant lead heading into halftime.