Clemson heads into mid May with the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class, but there are still needs to be addressed, notably defensive end.

For this cycle, Clemson’s staff has extended nearly a dozen offers to prospects who profile exclusively as ends.

Over the last week+, Clemson defensive ends coach Chris Rumph has personally seen numerous prospects at the position, like four-star Dre Quinn of Norcross (Ga.), Rolesville (N.C.) four-star Zavion Haynes-Griffin, Garner (N.C.) four-star Ebenezer Ewetade, Raleigh (N.C.)'s Keysaun Eleazer and South Pittsburg (Tenn.)'s J.R. Hardrick.

Rumph even joined defensive tackles coach Nick Eason to visit Rivals100 member and longtime Clemson target Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford, Ga. who could log work at both end and tackle at the outset of his collegiate career.

Meanwhile, Rumph has continued to stay engaged with additional prospects at the position like Venice (Fla.) four-star Asharri Charles and Cross Plains (Tenn.) four-star Zach Groves.

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com has a look at every defensive end recruit in the Dabo Swinney era.

NOTE: Some prospects not shown below were originally listed at defensive end by Rivals.com, but were on Clemson's recruiting board for another position, such as Darrell Smith and Joe Gore.

Also included below is Purdue transfer Will Heldt.