Clemson beats Presbyterian College 12-3

The Tigers improved to 27-14, while the Blue Hose fell to 18-21.

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers scored four runs in the second inning and five runs in the third inning on their way to a 12-3 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

In the first inning, Jeremiah Boyd grounded a two-out, two-run single through the vacated spot in the shift, then the Tigers answered with four runs in the second inning, highlighted by Cooper Ingle’s two-run single and Blake Wright’s run-scoring single.

Caden Grice led off the third inning with his ninth homer of the year, then Clemson added four more runs in the frame, keyed by two-out, run-scoring singles by Wright, Max Wagner and Tyler Corbitt, to build a 9-2 lead.

Corbitt lined a two-run homer, his seventh of the year, in the fifth inning, then Dylan Brewer grounded a run-scoring single in the seventh inning.

The Tigers totaled 15 hits on the evening. Grice and Brewer added three hits apiece. Corbitt, Wright and Ingle added two hits apiece.

Dalton Reeves crushed a solo homer in the eighth inning for the Blue Hose.

Tiger starter Ricky Williams (2-0) earned the win by tossing a career-high 6.2 innings, allowing five hits, two runs and two walks with one strikeout. Casey Tallent and Alex Edmondson picked up relief work for the Tigers.

Blue Hose starter Colbey Klepper (0-6) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host No. 22 Wofford at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

