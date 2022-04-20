Clemson blows out East Tennessee State 12-2

The Tigers improved to 24-13, while the Buccaneers fell to 21-12.

CLEMSON -- Blake Wright went 3-for-5 with a homer, double and career-high six RBIs in Clemson’s 12-2 victory over East Tennessee State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night.

Max Wagner led off the second inning with his 13th home run of the season, then the Buccaneers tied the score in the top of the third inning on a passed ball.

The Tigers regained the lead in the bottom of the third inning on Wright’s three-run homer, his seventh of the year.

Garett Wallace belted a solo homer in the sixth inning, then Wright lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the seventh inning.

Clemson added seven insurance runs in the eighth inning on Jonathan French’s run-scoring single, a two-run error, Cooper Ingle’s run-scoring single, Wright’s two-run double and Caden Grice’s hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded. Ingle joined Wright with a team-high three hits.

Grice (2-0) earned the win by tossing 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts. Tiger starter Casey Tallent went 2.1 innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs. Alex Edmondson, Geoffrey Gilbert, Nick Clayton, Nick Hoffmann and Ricky Williams also picked up relief work for the Tigers.

Colby Stuart (3-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host No. 9 Florida State in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

