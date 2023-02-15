Box score CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers faced little resistance from Florida State Wednesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum, easily handling the Seminoles in a 94-54 victory. Clemson (19-7, 11-4) ended a three-game losing streak and notched a program-tying 11th league win, while the Seminoles (8-19, 6-10) have now dropped six of their last seven games. Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com! The win kept the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament aspirations intact while also maintaining distance ahead of N.C. State (20-7, 10-6) which remained two games behind the Tigers in the loss column in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings after a Tuesday night loss at Syracuse.

P.J. Hall led Clemson's bounce-back performance Wednesday night with a game-high 20 points. (Getty)

The Tigers, now 24-13 all-time versus the Seminoles in Littlejohn Coliseum, were led by P.J. Hall's 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Hall, who added six rebounds, was a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range. Clemson was opportunistic all night, cashing in on a whopping 31 points off of 16 FSU turnovers. FSU jumped out on top early on a Cam Corhen three-pointer just under a minute in. The basket was notable in that it was the first and only time the Seminoles would hold a lead in the contest (just 26 seconds). Chase Hunter responded with a layup and from there the Tigers broke open an impressive 16-0 run. A Caleb Mills layup with 13 minutes left before halftime would cut Clemson's lead to 10 at 18-8. From there, Clemson would hold a double-digit advantage the rest of the night. The Tigers then held a 24-point lead with under three minutes to go before halftime after a Hunter Tyson layup en route to a 47-26 advantage at the break. Clemson continued to dominate in the second half, expanding its lead to 27 points at 66-39 seven minutes in on a Tyson basket from long range. Three minutes later a Chauncey Wiggins jumper from beyond the three-point arc gave the Tigers a 30-point edge. From there, conditions would only further deteriorate for the Seminoles who made just four additional baskets in the final seven minutes of play.