Clemson blows out Florida State 94-54, gets program-tying 11th ACC win
CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers faced little resistance from Florida State Wednesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum, easily handling the Seminoles in a 94-54 victory.
Clemson (19-7, 11-4) ended a three-game losing streak and notched a program-tying 11th league win, while the Seminoles (8-19, 6-10) have now dropped six of their last seven games.
The win kept the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament aspirations intact while also maintaining distance ahead of N.C. State (20-7, 10-6) which remained two games behind the Tigers in the loss column in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings after a Tuesday night loss at Syracuse.
The Tigers, now 24-13 all-time versus the Seminoles in Littlejohn Coliseum, were led by P.J. Hall’s 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Hall, who added six rebounds, was a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range.
Clemson was opportunistic all night, cashing in on a whopping 31 points off of 16 FSU turnovers.
FSU jumped out on top early on a Cam Corhen three-pointer just under a minute in. The basket was notable in that it was the first and only time the Seminoles would hold a lead in the contest (just 26 seconds).
Chase Hunter responded with a layup and from there the Tigers broke open an impressive 16-0 run.
A Caleb Mills layup with 13 minutes left before halftime would cut Clemson’s lead to 10 at 18-8. From there, Clemson would hold a double-digit advantage the rest of the night.
The Tigers then held a 24-point lead with under three minutes to go before halftime after a Hunter Tyson layup en route to a 47-26 advantage at the break.
Clemson continued to dominate in the second half, expanding its lead to 27 points at 66-39 seven minutes in on a Tyson basket from long range. Three minutes later a Chauncey Wiggins jumper from beyond the three-point arc gave the Tigers a 30-point edge. From there, conditions would only further deteriorate for the Seminoles who made just four additional baskets in the final seven minutes of play.
Clemson shot an impressive 60.3-percent from the field and drilled 12-of-25 (48%) three-pointers while converting 12-of-17 (70.6%) shots at the line. Tyson, who added a team-high eight rebounds, joined Hall in reaching double figures in scoring (10), as did Hunter (18) on 7-of-9 shooting and Josh Beadle (10). Wiggins picked up nine points in 15 minutes of work.
The Seminoles were just 42.9% from the field, but did connect on 9-of-20 (45%) from long range. Baba Miller was the only FSU player to reach double figures in scoring with 12 points.
The Tigers can close the week with a program-record 12th league win in a season with a victory at Louisville. The Cardinals (3-23) dropped to 1-14 in league play Wednesday night with a 61-58 loss to Virginia at home. Clemson will square off against Louisville on Saturday in a game set for a 7:00 p.m. ET tip. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.
