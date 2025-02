BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Clemson now has the attention of a coveted running back.

The four-star back, who now claims over 30 scholarship offers, drew two visits from Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller over the last several weeks.

He's got one recruiting visit set in stone for the spring. And it's to Clemson.

Tigerillustrated.com has much more here in our third update of the day.

FOUR-STAR UPDATE (For subscribers-only)