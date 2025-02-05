BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, our very latest on longtime Clemson target and top 55 recruit (DL) Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (Ga.), following his confirmation of a Clemson official visit.

Why we're keeping an eye on a development in the state of Georgia that may leave Clemson's coaching staff none too pleased.

And we'll tell you about some early top 100 recruiting names you need to know in the coming months.

WEDNESDAY A.M. INSIDER (For subscribers-only)