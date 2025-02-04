Triple Overtime Loss

With 15 seconds left in the second OT, he got another chance but missed short, leading to a third extra period.

At the end of regulation, he missed a deep three with the game tied at 70, sending it to overtime.

Hunter got one last look at the buzzer, but his three clanged off the rim, sealing the loss. It wasn’t the first time Hunter had a shot to close the game.

Chase Hunter had the ball in his hands with a chance to win it in the third overtime, but after playing 52 exhausting minutes, he stumbled while driving down 87-86. Forced to foul, Clemson sent Georgia Tech to the line, where two free throws stretched the lead to three.

CLEMSON -- For the second year in a row, Clemson battled Georgia Tech in a multi-overtime grind in a GRIT after dark special with a 9 p.m. tipoff. After 55 minutes, the Tigers fell 89-86 in triple overtime, missing several chances to put the game away Tuesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Georgia Tech’s Naithan George was a nightmare for the Tigers all night, finishing with a game-high 28 points on 12-of-26 shooting.

Clemson struggled to contain him off high ball screens, as he carved up the defense with mid-range jumpers.

The Yellow Jackets dominated the glass as well, out rebounding Clemson 56-46, including 24-16 on the offensive boards. The absence of Viktor Lakhin, who fouled out late in regulation, only made things worse inside.

Hunter led the Tigers with 28 points on 9-of-24 shooting, adding seven rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks, but his three turnovers in overtime proved costly.

Ian Schieffelin battled foul trouble but still put up 23 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in 42 minutes. He briefly exited after a hard fall in overtime but returned out of necessity with Lakhin out.

Chauncey Wiggins contributed 15 points and six rebounds in 47 minutes. This marks the Tigers' first loss when Wiggins scores in double digits, now holding an 11-1 record in such games.

Jaeden Zackery, a nonstarter on the offensive end with just five points, made his presence felt with 51 minutes of hustle, contributing five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Christian Reeves provided a rare bright spot off the bench, playing a season-high 10 minutes and grabbing seven rebounds, including four offensive boards.

But Clemson’s bench, missing Del Jones due to an ankle injury, combined for just 10 points.

Georgia Tech nearly let the game slip away at the free throw line, shooting just 12-of-25 (48%), an Achilles’ heel all season for a team that ranks 311th nationally in free throw percentage.

The Tigers finished shooting 28-of-77 from the field (36.4%) and 12-of-37 from three (32.4%) while going 18-of-21 from the free throw line (85.7%).

Georgia Tech shot 35-of-83 (42.2%) and 7-of-28 (25%) from three while going 12-of-25 (48%) from the free throw line.

The loss stings, but the bigger challenge looms.

After battling for 55 minutes, Clemson must recover quickly before facing No. 2 Duke in a primetime showdown on ESPN Saturday at 6 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum.

