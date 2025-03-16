Clemson draws McNeese in Big Dance

CLEMSON -- Clemson is set for a return to the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers (27-6), representing the Atlantic Coast Conference, will draw McNeese (27-6) from the Southland Conference. McNeese is led by head coach and Clemson alumnus Will Wade.

Clemson is an early 7.5-point favorite.

The game, pitting Clemson as a No. 5 seed versus the Cowboys as a No. 12 No. seed, is part of the Midwest Region. The two teams will square off on Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. (The winner of this matchup will face the winner of the #4 Purdue vs. #13 High Point game.)

*** Game time is set for 3:15 p.m. ET, airing on TRUTV.

The Tigers won 18 games in the ACC this season, plus a victory over SMU in the conference tournament in Charlotte last week.

Both the league win total and 27th victory overall were program records for a single season.

The Tigers entered the day No. 22 in NET rankings, 16th in RPI and 15th in ESPN's Power Index.