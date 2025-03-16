Clemson draws McNeese in Big Dance

CLEMSON -- Clemson is set for a return to the NCAA Tournament.
BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!
The Tigers (27-6), representing the Atlantic Coast Conference, will draw McNeese (27-6) from the Southland Conference. McNeese is led by head coach and Clemson alumnus Will Wade.
Clemson is an early 7.5-point favorite.
The game, pitting Clemson as a No. 5 seed versus the Cowboys as a No. 12 No. seed, is part of the Midwest Region. The two teams will square off on Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. (The winner of this matchup will face the winner of the #4 Purdue vs. #13 High Point game.)
*** Game time is set for 3:15 p.m. ET, airing on TRUTV.
ALSO SEE: Sunday Clemson Football Recruiting Nuggets | Sunday Clemson Football Spring Practice Insider | Saturday Clemson Football Spring Practice Insider | Just what the doctor ordered for Clemson Basketball? | Clemson's verbal commitments
The Tigers won 18 games in the ACC this season, plus a victory over SMU in the conference tournament in Charlotte last week.
Both the league win total and 27th victory overall were program records for a single season.
The Tigers entered the day No. 22 in NET rankings, 16th in RPI and 15th in ESPN's Power Index.
The selection marks the 15th time in program history Clemson has made the NCAA Tournament and fifth under head coach Brad Brownell whose teams made the tourney in 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2024. Last year's appearance led to the program's second Elite Eight appearance.
Sunday's selection also represents the eighth all-time for Brownell, who took UNC-Wilmington to the tourney in 2003 and 2006 and Wright State in 2007.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The Tigers are coming off a three-point loss to No. 13 Louisville in the ACC Tournament.
Clemson has five Sweet 16 appearances all-time and two Elite Eight appearances. The Tigers have advanced to the second round of the tourney on six occasions - 1980, 1989, 1990, 1997, 2018 and 2024.
CLEMSON's ALL-TIME NCAA TOURNAMENT TEAMS
1980 (Bill Foster)
1987 (Cliff Ellis)
1989 (Ellis)
1990 (Ellis)
1996 (Rick Barnes)
1997 (Barnes)
1998 (Barnes)
2008 (Oliver Purnell)
2009 (Purnell)
2010 (Purnell)
2011 (Brownell)
2018 (Brownell)
2021 (Brownell)
2024 (Brownell)
2025 (Brownell)