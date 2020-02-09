Alex Hemenway tied Tevin Mack for a team-high 16 points Sunday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. (US Presswire)

Mooney, the ACC’s rebounding leader, had his 19th double-double this season. Mooney also had a critical four-point play with the game tied at 43 with 5:44 left that put Notre Dame ahead for the first time in the second half. Clemson freshman Alex Hemenway scored seven straight points to tie it a final time before the Fighting Irish took control. Hemenway had a career-high 16 points. Tevin Mack also had 16 to lead the Tigers. Clemson played without leading scorer Aamir Simms who missed the game due to the flu. Clemson, which had scored only scored 44 points in each of the last two losses, continued to struggle at the start as it made just three of its opening 14 shots to fall behind the Fighting Irish 14-7 midway through the opening period. But the Tigers found some offense on the outside from Hemenway and on the inside from Mack. Hemenway had a pair of 3-pointers during Clemson’s 13-5 surge, the second put his team up for the first first time, 20-19.