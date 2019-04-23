Tigerillustrated.com

The Eagles improved to 24-16, while the Tigers fell to 25-16 .

CLEMSON -- Alex Raines ' two-run single in the seventh inning gave Winthrop the lead in its 8-6 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Eagles scored three runs in the top of the first inning on Grant English's double, then the Tigers responded with five runs on two hits and four walks in the bottom of the first inning.

Grayson Byrd lined a run-scoring double, then James Parker hit a two-out, two-run single to give Clemson the lead.

The Eagles scored an unearned run in the third inning, then they tied the score 5-5 in the top of the sixth inning on Spencer Yankle's leadoff homer.

Clemson regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on Adam Hackenberg's run-scoring double, then the Eagles took advantage of two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the seventh inning that set up Raines' two-run single to give them a 7-6 lead.

Winthrop, who was 5-for-9 with runners in scoring position, doubled its lead with a two-out run in the eighth inning.

Dalton Whitaker (2-1) earned the win by pitching 2.2 innings in relief, while Colten Rendon pitched the ninth inning to record his fourth save of the year.

Owen Griffith (1-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers conclude their five-game homestand against Tennessee Tech on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.

Check out our Spring DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel at the Tiger Fan Shop! Click HERE to see everything in inventory.