Clemson lands ACC portal guard
Brad Brownell has nabbed his second transfer for next year's roster.
Boston College guard Jaeden Zackery has announced his commitment to Clemson.
Zackery (6-2, 220) spent three seasons with the Eagles after playing one year at Chipola College.
The Salem, Wis., native averaged 11.3 points and 4.2 assists last season.
He also shot his best against Clemson, going 8-for-12 in both of the teams' meetings this past season. He posted for a season-high 22 points and 7 boards in Boston College's ACC Tournament upset of the Tigers. In January, he went for 18 points.
Last week, Clemson added Cincinnati center transfer Viktor Lakhin.
Clemson then sought to replace Joe Girard with another guard who could complement Chase Hunter as an efficient shooter and capable second ball-handler.
Zackery shot 48.4 percent from the floor, 40.5 percent from 3 and 82.4 percent from the foul line.
Brownell effectively traded guards with his former right-hand man, Earl Grant, as Clemson reserve guard Josh Beadle left for Boston College earlier this month.
