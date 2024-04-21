Advertisement

Zackery (6-2, 220) spent three seasons with the Eagles after playing one year at Chipola College. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The Salem, Wis., native averaged 11.3 points and 4.2 assists last season. Our off topics forum He also shot his best against Clemson, going 8-for-12 in both of the teams' meetings this past season. He posted for a season-high 22 points and 7 boards in Boston College's ACC Tournament upset of the Tigers. In January, he went for 18 points. Last week, Clemson added Cincinnati center transfer Viktor Lakhin.

Jaeden Zackery is shown here at Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C. last month during round one of the ACC Tournament. (Getty Images)