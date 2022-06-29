Clemson lands another Texas 4-star
Make it a dandy dozen this month for Clemson.
Odessa (Texas) Permian four-star interior offensive lineman Harris Sewell has announced his commitment to Clemson. Sewell had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
"All along people told me Clemson was a special place, and after visiting a few times, I found that to be really true," Sewell told Tigerillustrated.com.
"When I was trying to decide which school was the right fit for me, everyone told me you'll know it when you're there. And that's how I felt at Clemson."
Sewell (6-3, 300), ranked No. 99 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over Texas A&M, Texas and Ohio State. Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU, Auburn, Oregon and USC were also among his offers.
He becomes Clemson's 12th commitment during its momentous June surge, including the eighth from the big official visit gathering at the beginning of the month.
First-year offensive line coach Thomas Austin has now gone into Texas to steal a pair of four-star linemen, with Austin (Texas) Vandegrift's Ian Reed having pledged to the Tigers earlier this month as well.
Sewell visited Clemson for the first time in late July -- one of nine schools he checked out during the summer.
The program's culture compelled Sewell to give another look, and he and his father flew back in for the Tigers' victory against Florida State in late October.
That visit and time spent with Austin -- then a Clemson support staffer, but the line coach heir apparent -- propelled the Tigers into a top-four finalist.
Sewell would come back joined by his mother for a spring practice the Monday before Clemson's April spring game.
Momentum then reached a crescendo with the family's trip to Clemson's official visit weekend, and the Tigers emerged as the team Texas A&M would have to beat.
"I am honored by the chance to play for Clemson and excited about working hard to be the best I can be as a Clemson Tiger," Sewell said.
Sewell becomes the 15th member of the Tigers' recruiting class, joining Rome (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Stephiylan Green, College Park (Ga.) four-star defensive end A.J. Hoffler, Alpharetta (Ga.) four-star linebacker Dee Crayton, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Atlanta (Ga.) St. Christopher four-star corner Branden Strozier, Warminster (Pa.) tight end Markus Dixon, Riverview (Fla.) Sumner four-star safety Kylen Webb, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star corner Avieon Terrell, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson, Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star lineman Ian Reed, Rockwall (Texas) four-star receiver Noble Johnson, Washington (D.C.) St. John's College four-star end David Ojiegbe and Naples (Fla.) tight end Olsen Henry.
