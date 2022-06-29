Clemson lands another Texas 4-star

Odessa (Texas) Permian four-star interior offensive lineman Harris Sewell has announced his commitment to Clemson. Sewell had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

"All along people told me Clemson was a special place, and after visiting a few times, I found that to be really true," Sewell told Tigerillustrated.com.

"When I was trying to decide which school was the right fit for me, everyone told me you'll know it when you're there. And that's how I felt at Clemson."

Sewell (6-3, 300), ranked No. 99 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over Texas A&M, Texas and Ohio State. Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU, Auburn, Oregon and USC were also among his offers.

He becomes Clemson's 12th commitment during its momentous June surge, including the eighth from the big official visit gathering at the beginning of the month.

First-year offensive line coach Thomas Austin has now gone into Texas to steal a pair of four-star linemen, with Austin (Texas) Vandegrift's Ian Reed having pledged to the Tigers earlier this month as well.

Sewell visited Clemson for the first time in late July -- one of nine schools he checked out during the summer.