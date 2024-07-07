CLEMSON LANDS ARIZONA QB
Clemson has its quarterback for the next recruiting class.
Queen Creek (Ariz.) QB Tait Reynolds announced his commitment to the Tigers Sunday afternoon. Reynolds had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Reynolds (6-3, 215) also had offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Miami, Tennessee, Auburn and numerous others.
He committed to Arizona State's baseball staff as a high school freshman but had his attention turn to football as his market and interest from that side escalated this year.
Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley quietly set his sights on Reynolds during the spring evaluation period, and Clemson sought to make a splash upon attracting him to campus at the onset of the Dabo Swinney Camp.
The Tigers played that hand perfectly.
Reynolds and his father traveled in the night before camp and dined with the coaching staff.
Then after performing at the camp, Reynolds elected to stay two more nights in town in order to attend Clemson's baseball super regional game -- cancelling planned visits to Tennessee and Miami to make it happen.
Reynolds would work out for Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Miami late last month as the final step in his due diligence. We believed the Sooners to be the most formidable threat.
But Clemson had locked onto Reynolds to a much deeper degree than others, as Reynolds had yet to throw in front of many football eyeballs in-person.
He is expected to play both football and baseball for the Tigers.
He also becomes the first member of the Clemson's 2026 recruiting class.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Reynolds' decision and recruitment in our Monday Insider.
