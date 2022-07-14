Clemson lands first 2023 commit

While listed as a shooting guard by Rivals.com , we envision Thomas being developed into a role akin to that of senior Hunter Tyson .

Thomas shot the ball well at the Under Armour event in Atlanta earlier this month, at which Brownell was a frequent observer.

Clemson offered June 21 but had been courting him for longer, having attracted him for a campus visit in previous weeks.

Here's what Keegan Nickoson of our Indiana site, TheHoosier.com, wrote about Thomas after watching him in May:

"He's a natural shot creator who has a serious intent of driving and scoring down low. He has a hyper-ability to read a defender and has many moves in his bag to expose defenses. Pair this with one of the more efficient shooting strokes I've seen so far this summer and you've got an impressive prospect.

"The first game I saw him he made three consecutive 3s in one half and then converted virtually everything down low in the second half. He's not a one-trick pony. Watching him on Saturday he was dominating in the paint; he reached double digits before hurting his ankle at the end of the first half.

"Defensively he's sticky. His length makes it hard to convert over top of in the paint and his athleticism gives him the ability to defend guards at a high level."

