CLEMSON — Ahead of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Clemson Tigers (41-14) were awarded a No. 6 national seed on Monday.

The Clemson Regional, beginning on Friday, will welcome High Point (34-25), Coastal Carolina (34-23) and Vanderbilt (38-21).

The Tigers, a No. 1 seed, will square off against No. 4 seed High Point on Friday. The Commodores are a No. 2 seed and will first play the No. 3 seed Chanticleers.