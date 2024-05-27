Clemson lands No. 6 national seed, opponents announced
CLEMSON — Ahead of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Clemson Tigers (41-14) were awarded a No. 6 national seed on Monday.
The Clemson Regional, beginning on Friday, will welcome High Point (34-25), Coastal Carolina (34-23) and Vanderbilt (38-21).
The Tigers, a No. 1 seed, will square off against No. 4 seed High Point on Friday. The Commodores are a No. 2 seed and will first play the No. 3 seed Chanticleers.
Other national seeds were awarded to (No. 1) Tennessee, (No. 2) Kentucky, (No. 3) Texas A&M, (No. 4) North Carolina, (No. 5) Arkansas, (No. 7) Georgia and (No. 8) Florida State.
This week marks the 46th NCAA Tourney appearance all-time by Clemson which is hosting a regional for the 18th time since 1980.
All-session tickets for the Clemson Regional will go on sale to IPTAY members on Monday afternoon.
On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., all-session tickets will go on sale for all fans. Single-session tickets will go on sale on Friday. To purchase tickets at the applicable dates and times, click HERE.
