CLEMSON LANDS TEXAS DB

Gipson (5-11, 180) picked up his offer in making his first campus visit over the weekend.

Another Elite Retreat acquisition is in the fold.

Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Maryland offered in January as coaches made their recruiting stops around schools. He accrued offers during this spring stretch a year ago from Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, Texas Tech, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin.

But Clemson was the self-professed dream school since middle school. So when corners coach Mike Reed stopped by his school in January and extended a visit invitation, Gipson jumped.

Earlier Sunday Tigerillustrated.com first told its subscribers that Gipson's recruitment was not expected to deliberate much longer.

He and his family arrived Friday and stayed until Sunday evening.

Gipson is not related to Tigers freshman corner Corian Gipson, who is also from the Lone Star State.

His uncle is former NFL Pro Bowl safety Tashaun Gipson, while his father Marcell Sr. played at Wyoming.

Gipson is listed as a nickel by Rivals.com, but the Tigers pursued him as a corner.

He helped lead his high school team to a fourth straight 5A Division II state title game appearance.

Gipson accounts for the sixth commitment from Clemson's gathering over the weekend.