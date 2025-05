BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

We believe Clemson's staff remains in the market for two more offensive linemen in this recruiting class.

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have new intel to report on Clemson's newest offensive line offer after position coach and recruiter Matt Luke met with his parents for dinner last week.

CLEMSON MAKES EXCEPTION FOR NEW OFFENSIVE LINE OFFER (For subscribers-only)