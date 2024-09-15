Advertisement

Published Sep 15, 2024
Clemson moves up to No. 21 in AP Poll
CLEMSON -- Clemson (1-1) moved up to No. 21 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

The Tigers, ranked No. 22 following last week's 66-20 win over Appalachian State, will begin conference play next weekend when they host N.C. State (2-1). The game is set for a 12 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by ABC.

Last month Clemson debuted at No. 14 in the AP Poll ahead of its season opener with No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta.

AP POLL (September 15)

1. Texas (35 first place votes)

2. Georgia (23)

3. Ohio State (5)

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Tennessee

7. Missouri

8. Miami

9. Oregon

10. Penn State

11. USC

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Oklahoma State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Notre Dame

18. Michigan

19. Louisville

20. Iowa State

21. Clemson

22. Nebraska

23. Northern Illinois

24. Illinois

25. Texas A&M

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47, Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11, Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 1.

