Clemson moves up to No. 21 in AP Poll

CLEMSON -- Clemson (1-1) moved up to No. 21 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
The Tigers, ranked No. 22 following last week's 66-20 win over Appalachian State, will begin conference play next weekend when they host N.C. State (2-1). The game is set for a 12 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by ABC.
Last month Clemson debuted at No. 14 in the AP Poll ahead of its season opener with No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta.
AP POLL (September 15)
1. Texas (35 first place votes)
2. Georgia (23)
3. Ohio State (5)
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Tennessee
7. Missouri
8. Miami
9. Oregon
10. Penn State
11. USC
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Oklahoma State
15. Oklahoma
16. LSU
17. Notre Dame
18. Michigan
19. Louisville
20. Iowa State
21. Clemson
22. Nebraska
23. Northern Illinois
24. Illinois
25. Texas A&M
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47, Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11, Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 1.