Clemson moves up to No. 21 in AP Poll

CLEMSON -- Clemson (1-1) moved up to No. 21 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

The Tigers, ranked No. 22 following last week's 66-20 win over Appalachian State, will begin conference play next weekend when they host N.C. State (2-1). The game is set for a 12 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by ABC.

Last month Clemson debuted at No. 14 in the AP Poll ahead of its season opener with No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta.