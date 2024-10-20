Clemson moves up to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (6-1, 5-0) moved up to No. 9 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The Tigers enjoy an open date this week before hosting Louisville (4-3, 2-2) on Saturday, November 2.

ALSO SEE: The Day After | Clemson rolls up 48 points on Virginia in emotional day at Death Valley | Clemson's verbal commitments | Clemson's junior commitments

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney's weekly teleconference with the media will be Monday evening. There will be no Tuesday Swinney news conference this week.