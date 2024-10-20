Clemson moves up to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

in other news
CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (6-1, 5-0) moved up to No. 9 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
The Tigers enjoy an open date this week before hosting Louisville (4-3, 2-2) on Saturday, November 2.
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney's weekly teleconference with the media will be Monday evening. There will be no Tuesday Swinney news conference this week.
AP POLL (October 20)
1. Oregon (59 first place votes)
2. Georgia (2)
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Texas
6. Miami
7. Tennessee
8. LSU
9. Clemson
10. Iowa State
11. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Indiana
14. Texas A&M
15. Alabama
16. Kansas State
17. Boise State
18. Ole Miss
19. Pittsburgh
20. Illinois
21. Missouri
22. SMU
23. Army
24. Navy
25. Vanderbilt
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Washington St. 46, Syracuse 15, UNLV 5, Duke 2, South Carolina 1, Nebraska 1, Liberty 1.
