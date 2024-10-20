Advertisement

Published Oct 20, 2024
Clemson moves up to No. 9 in latest AP Poll
CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (6-1, 5-0) moved up to No. 9 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

The Tigers enjoy an open date this week before hosting Louisville (4-3, 2-2) on Saturday, November 2.

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney's weekly teleconference with the media will be Monday evening. There will be no Tuesday Swinney news conference this week.

AP POLL (October 20)

1. Oregon (59 first place votes)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Texas

6. Miami

7. Tennessee

8. LSU

9. Clemson

10. Iowa State

11. BYU

12. Notre Dame

13. Indiana

14. Texas A&M

15. Alabama

16. Kansas State

17. Boise State

18. Ole Miss

19. Pittsburgh

20. Illinois

21. Missouri

22. SMU

23. Army

24. Navy

25. Vanderbilt

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Washington St. 46, Syracuse 15, UNLV 5, Duke 2, South Carolina 1, Nebraska 1, Liberty 1.

