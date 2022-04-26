Clemson picks up transfer guard

Boston College guard Brevin Galloway announced his commitment to the Tigers on Tuesday night, picking Clemson over South Carolina.

Brad Brownell again stayed close to the family for Clemson basketball's latest transfer acquisition.

Galloway learned at the start of the month that he had an extra year of eligibility remaining because of his injury-shortened 2020-21 season.

The Seneca, S.C., native spent his first four years at College of Charleston under former Clemson assistant Earl Grant. He averaged 11.3 points as a junior starter, then hit 15.0 per contest in his four games as a senior before tearing his ACL.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Galloway then followed Grant to Boston College, where he averaged 8.3 points as a reserve.

Grant first met Galloway at the Brownell Camp as a youth.

FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics

Galloway is the older brother of former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway, who just completed his football career at the university.