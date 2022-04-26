Clemson picks up transfer guard
Brad Brownell again stayed close to the family for Clemson basketball's latest transfer acquisition.
Boston College guard Brevin Galloway announced his commitment to the Tigers on Tuesday night, picking Clemson over South Carolina.
Galloway learned at the start of the month that he had an extra year of eligibility remaining because of his injury-shortened 2020-21 season.
The Seneca, S.C., native spent his first four years at College of Charleston under former Clemson assistant Earl Grant. He averaged 11.3 points as a junior starter, then hit 15.0 per contest in his four games as a senior before tearing his ACL.
Galloway then followed Grant to Boston College, where he averaged 8.3 points as a reserve.
Grant first met Galloway at the Brownell Camp as a youth.
Galloway is the older brother of former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway, who just completed his football career at the university.
We can tell you Clemson's staff views Galloway as a perimeter shot-maker it can plug into several backcourt roles.
The Tigers added to their backcourt earlier this month in signing high school guard Dillon Hunter, the younger brother of Clemson guard Chase Hunter. Dillon signed with Baylor in December but was granted a release from his letter of intent.
Clemson is known to have one scholarship remaining and could target a big wing or additional backcourt help.
