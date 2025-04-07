BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

On Sunday Tigerillustrated.com met with Fort Mill defensive back Joshua Dobson, the Palmetto State's top-ranked recruit who's also billed 73rd nationally overall regardless of position by Rivals.com.

Our interview came one day after Dobson was on Clemson's campus for the Tigers' annual spring football game.

Today, our latest on his Clemson visit, his impressions of Dabo Swinney and Mike Reed, his recruitment and more.

CLEMSON PLANTING SEEDS WITH STATE's TOP JUNIOR RECRUIT (For subscribers-only)