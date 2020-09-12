Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Clemson released the names of the players who did not travel with the team to Winston-Salem (N.C.) ahead of tonight's season opener versus Wake Forest.

ACC rules this season permit 80 of teams’ 120 players to travel for conference road games.

The 40 players on Clemson’s 120-man roster who did not travel and are unavailable for this contest include:

DB Michael Becker

TE Will Blackston

OL Will Boggs

OL Kaleb Boateng

DL Jack Brissey

DL DeMonte Capehart

PK Quinn Castner,

LB David Cote

S Peter Cote,

OL Mac Cranford

RB Michel Dukes

WR Hampton Earle

DT Nick Eddis

OL Jacob Edwards,

DT James Edwards

OL Will Edwards,

DE Justin Foster

LS Maddie Golden

CB Mario Goodrich

WR Hamp Greene

QB Hunter Helms

S Jake Herbstreit,

WR Tye Herbstreit,

WR Josh Jackson

CB Derion Kendrick

RB Ty Lucas

LB Matthew Maloney

RB Sylvester Mayers

S Bubba McAtee

CB Jack McCall

LB Matt McMahan

RB Chez Mellusi

TE Luke Price

DE Klayton Randolph

OL Hunter Rayburn

DT Etinosa Reuben

WR Justyn Ross

QB James Talton

DE Xavier Thomas

OL Mason Trotter

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP AT FANATICS: Click HERE to check out more fall apparel and the new Nike Shoes. (Click on COLLEGE, then Clemson Tigers)