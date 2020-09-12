Clemson players not in Winston-Salem
ACC rules this season permit 80 of teams’ 120 players to travel for conference road games.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Clemson released the names of the players who did not travel with the team to Winston-Salem (N.C.) ahead of tonight's season opener versus Wake Forest.
The 40 players on Clemson’s 120-man roster who did not travel and are unavailable for this contest include:
DB Michael Becker
TE Will Blackston
OL Will Boggs
OL Kaleb Boateng
DL Jack Brissey
DL DeMonte Capehart
PK Quinn Castner,
LB David Cote
S Peter Cote,
OL Mac Cranford
RB Michel Dukes
WR Hampton Earle
DT Nick Eddis
OL Jacob Edwards,
DT James Edwards
OL Will Edwards,
DE Justin Foster
LS Maddie Golden
CB Mario Goodrich
WR Hamp Greene
QB Hunter Helms
S Jake Herbstreit,
WR Tye Herbstreit,
WR Josh Jackson
CB Derion Kendrick
RB Ty Lucas
LB Matthew Maloney
RB Sylvester Mayers
S Bubba McAtee
CB Jack McCall
LB Matt McMahan
RB Chez Mellusi
TE Luke Price
DE Klayton Randolph
OL Hunter Rayburn
DT Etinosa Reuben
WR Justyn Ross
QB James Talton
DE Xavier Thomas
OL Mason Trotter
