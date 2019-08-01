THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Defending National Champ Clemson will enter August Camp ranked as the nation's No. 1 team, according to college coaches. The Tigers debuted at No. 1 in the initial Amway Coaches Poll on Thursday, the first time that has occurred in school history.

The Tigers, who open with ACC Coastal Division member Georgia Tech on Thursday, August 29, will begin fall camp on Friday shortly before 6 p.m.

1) Clemson (59 first place votes)

2) Alabama (6 first place votes)

3) Georgia

4) Oklahoma

5) Ohio State

6) LSU

7) Michigan

8) Florida

9) Notre Dame

10) Texas

11) Texas A&M

12) Washington

13) Oregon

14) Penn State

15) Utah

16) Auburn

17) Central Florida

17) Wisconsin

19) Iowa

20) Michigan State

21) Washington State

22) Syracuse

23) Stanford

24) Iowa State

25) Northwestern

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; Texas Christian 63; Southern California 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Mississippi 1; Minnesota 1.

