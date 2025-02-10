Clemson returns to AP Poll

CLEMSON -- Fresh off a 77-71 win over then No. 2-ranked Duke on Saturday, the Clemson Tigers (19-5, 11-2) made a return to this week's Associated Press Poll.

Monday's updated poll billed the Tigers at No. 23. Clemson closed last week at No. 26 in 'others receiving votes.'

The Tigers are preparing to face North Carolina (14-10, 7-5) tonight in Littlejohn Coliseum. The game is set for a 7 p.m. ET tip and will air on ESPN.

