Clemson returns to AP Poll

CLEMSON -- Fresh off a 77-71 win over then No. 2-ranked Duke on Saturday, the Clemson Tigers (19-5, 11-2) made a return to this week's Associated Press Poll.
BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!
Monday's updated poll billed the Tigers at No. 23. Clemson closed last week at No. 26 in 'others receiving votes.'
The Tigers are preparing to face North Carolina (14-10, 7-5) tonight in Littlejohn Coliseum. The game is set for a 7 p.m. ET tip and will air on ESPN.
ALSO SEE: Monday P.M. Nuggets | MONDAY INSIDER | Our biggest question mark for Clemson heading into spring practice - Part 2 | Our Prediction For Clemson Football In 2025 - Part 2 | Clemson's verbal commitments
UPDATED COLLEGE BASKETBALL AP POLL (Released Monday, February 10)
1. Auburn
2. Alabama
3. Florida
3. Duke
5. Tennessee
6. Houston
7. Purdue
8. Texas A&M
9. St. John's
10. Iowa State
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
11. Michigan State
12. Texas Tech
13. Arizona
14. Memphis
15. Kentucky
16. Wisconsin
17. Kansas
18. Marquette
BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!
19. Ole Miss
20. Michigan
21. Missouri
22. Mississippi State
23. CLEMSON
24. Creighton
25. Maryland
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.
TODAY: BIG DEALS on a ton of Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!
(Checkout code: 24SHIP)