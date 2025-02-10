Published Feb 10, 2025
Clemson returns to AP Poll
CLEMSON -- Fresh off a 77-71 win over then No. 2-ranked Duke on Saturday, the Clemson Tigers (19-5, 11-2) made a return to this week's Associated Press Poll.

Monday's updated poll billed the Tigers at No. 23. Clemson closed last week at No. 26 in 'others receiving votes.'

The Tigers are preparing to face North Carolina (14-10, 7-5) tonight in Littlejohn Coliseum. The game is set for a 7 p.m. ET tip and will air on ESPN.

UPDATED COLLEGE BASKETBALL AP POLL (Released Monday, February 10)

1. Auburn

2. Alabama

3. Florida

3. Duke

5. Tennessee

6. Houston

7. Purdue

8. Texas A&M

9. St. John's

10. Iowa State

11. Michigan State

12. Texas Tech

13. Arizona

14. Memphis

15. Kentucky

16. Wisconsin

17. Kansas

18. Marquette

19. Ole Miss

20. Michigan

21. Missouri

22. Mississippi State

23. CLEMSON

24. Creighton

25. Maryland

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.

