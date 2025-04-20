BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Last offseason, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was bullish on his team's potential.

And his skeptics in these parts were bullish on laughing at that notion.

A second straight win in Death Valley for Beamer and the Gamecocks makes it only fair to give the man a hat tip. Nine wins is always impressive in Columbia.

As for 2025 and how this matchup shapes up?

Tigerillustrated.com won't release its official Clemson at South Carolina game forecast until Friday, November 28, but if we had to predict the outcome of this one today ...

IF WE HAD TO PREDICT THE OUTCOME OF CLEMSON vs. SOUTH CAROLINA TODAY ... (For subscribers-only)