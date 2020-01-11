50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic gift idea! Jay Busbee is a national writer with Yahoo! Sports. There was a time when a fair number of college football fans couldn’t tell you what state Clemson is in, a time when nobody outside of South Carolina took the searing-orange Tigers seriously. Clemson’s in the playoff mix now and for years to come. As the team prepares to battle LSU for a second straight title, and third in four years, one of the architects of its first-ever national championship is looking at the behemoth that Clemson has become, and he can’t help but laugh. ALSO SEE: PHOTOS: Clemson arrives in New Orleans | Saturday A.M. Update From New Orleans | Clemson's recruiting class | Clemson's junior commitments “Even back when I played, they believed in having the best of the best, great facilities,” says Homer Jordan, quarterback of the 1981 national championship Tigers. “Now, though … whooo!” He laughs at the opulence of Clemson's athletic facility, which includes everything up to and including a slide from one floor to the next. “It’s like a penthouse in Vegas. It’s too much! You got to get your uniforms dirty sometimes!"

Homer Jordan and mother Alice in Clemson in December of 1981. (Getty)

Jordan knows a thing or two about getting dirty. Playing under legendary hardass Danny Ford, Jordan won the starting quarterback job his freshman year, and then he and the rest of the Tigers scrapped their way to an unlikely 12-0 season the next. Dabo Swinney may claim his juggernaut gets no respect, but Danny Ford’s early Clemson teams truly got none … right up until the moment they decked Tom Osborne’s Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. Running the show for Clemson that season was Jordan, a quiet, skinny — and this part is important — African-American quarterback in a state that, at the time and for decades afterward, flew the Confederate battle flag over the state capitol. Recruited right out of the shadow of the University of Georgia in Athens, Jordan fought his way to a starting job, winning Ford’s respect and support through a rocky 1980 season that included more than a few whispers and racially-based questions about his fitness for the position. “We started out a little rough, but he believed in me, and that’s all that mattered,” Jordan says. “You always get the heat, no matter what’s going on. I didn’t hear a whole lot, but I know it was there.” The Tigers didn’t make much of a ripple in 1980, going 6-5, but closed the season with a 27-6 thumping of rival South Carolina. That was enough to give the Tigers hope heading into 1981. CHAMPIONSHIP VIBES IN CLEMSON “We felt it during the whole season,” Jordan says. “The whole team was committed. A lot of guys were returning, and we all said, ‘We’re going to do it. We’re going to put in 100 percent, and see what happens.’ ” What happened was a program-altering victory: a 13-3 win in the season’s second game over defending national champion Georgia. “We came out of the gate a little bit better,” Jordan laughs. “Win, and it quiets a few things.”

Jordan is shown here with his girlfriend, Deborah Arnold, in Clemson in December of 1981. (Getty)

Ford had a tradition: steak and lobster every Monday night after a win. They had an awful lot of steak and lobster that year, torching the ACC and climbing from an unranked also-ran to the No. 1 team in the nation by the last week of the season. Besides the victory over Georgia, Clemson’s run included an astounding 82-24 — no, that’s not a typo — win over Wake Forest. Jordan says he didn’t notice too much of a difference in the way fellow students regarded him as the wins piled up, but he also conceded that he wasn’t paying a whole lot of attention to the wider world. “I was pretty shy, kept to myself,” he says. “I went to class, and went to practice, and went back to my room. I didn’t say too much in those days. I was just happy to be there.” A Sports Illustrated article of the time illustrates what Jordan was up against, perceptually speaking: “First of all, if the quarterback is black, he's usually not really what we think of as a quarterback at all, but one of those wishbone-option juke artists such as Thomas Lott or J.C. Watts. We think of a college quarterback and we think of Jim McMahon or Art Schlichter or John Elway or Dan Marino. Not only are they white, but they're also big and strong.”

Playing in a very different era than today, Jordan threw for 1,496 regular-season yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions, while rushing for 440 yards and another six touchdowns. That’s a decent four-game stretch for, say, Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence. Still, it was good enough to win Jordan first-team All-ACC honors, good enough to lead Clemson to 11 straight wins heading into the Orange Bowl.

There, Clemson would face the bluest of blue bloods in Nebraska. The fourth-ranked Huskers were installed as 4 1/2-point favorites, and after Georgia and Alabama lost earlier in the day, the Orange Bowl turned into a de facto national championship game. “We were pretty confident,” Jordan said. “We went in as the underdog. We went in with a little chip on our shoulder. Nobody knew where Clemson was, so we wanted to put ourselves on the map.”

Jordan is shown here with fellow Georgia native Trevor Lawrence. (Homer Jordan - TI File)