Tigerillustrated.com

The opening contest represents Clemson’s first time opening a season on a Thursday since facing Georgia Tech on Thursday, Sept. 10 to open the 2009 season. That contest also represented the last time Clemson faced a conference opponent in its season opener. Clemson’s opener against Georgia Tech snaps a six-year stretch in which it opened ACC play on the road.

--- Clemson will open the season at home for the third consecutive season, the program’s first time opening at home three straight years since 2009-11. Clemson is 92-23-8 all-time in season openers, including victories in nine of their last 10 season debuts. Clemson is 80-10-6 when opening a season at home, dating back to a 64-0 home win against Davidson by Coach John Heisman’s Tigers to open the 1900 season.

Prior to 2019, the last time Clemson played its first conference game of a season at home was in 2011, when the Tigers defeated Florida State, 35-30, to start conference play. Clemson’s Thursday night game against Georgia Tech will be the fifth Thursday game in Memorial Stadium history, joining Thursday contests in 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2013. It will be the first time Clemson has opened a season at home on a Thursday.

--- Clemson will face three Power Five conference opponents in the first three weeks of the season for the first time since 2005. That year, Clemson earned a 25-24 win against Texas A&M of the Big 12 followed by a pair of ACC games, a 28-24 win at Maryland and a 36-30 three-overtime loss against Miami. Clemson has not opened 3-0 against major conference opponents in the first three games of the season since it defeated Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Virginia to open the 1960 campaign.

--- Both Texas A&M and South Carolina are included on Clemson’s schedule, marking the ninth time in the last 10 years that Clemson will play multiple SEC teams in the regular season. Clemson concluded the 2018 season having won 10 of its last 12 contests against SEC competition.

--- Clemson’s sixth win of the season would be its 750th in program history. Presently, only 14 FBS programs have won 750 games all-time (Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Auburn and West Virginia).

--- Clemson enters the season with an active winning streak against every team on its schedule with the exception of Charlotte, against whom the Tigers have never played. Clemson has active winning streaks against Georgia Tech (four), Texas A&M (two), Syracuse (one), North Carolina (three), Florida State (four), Louisville (five), Boston College (eight), Wofford (five), NC State (seven), Wake Forest (10) and South Carolina (five).

Get your National Championship Gear HERE in the Tiger Fan Shop!